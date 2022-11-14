Man who killed an Australian missionary in 2017 to serve 25 years in jail

A man who killed a 75-year-old Australian missionary will serve 25 years in jail.

A court in Narok handed the jail term to Isaac Kagiri, who was found guilty of the offence that he committed in Oloikirkirai village on November 7, 2017.

The Narok High Court heard that Kagiri murdered Ms Evalune Rehak when he worked with her at St Theresa's Mission.

Before the missionary’s death, the two had been excommunicated from the church after their intimate relationship was discovered.

They then rented two separate houses at a nearby shopping centre.

A witness who testified in court said the two had not been seen for two days and locals decided to check on the woman.

The matter was then reported to the Narok police, who broke down the door of Kagiri’s house and found the body of Ms Rehak lying in a pool of blood in his bedroom.

The court heard that Kagiri went on the run for about five days before surrendering at a police station in Kericho County.