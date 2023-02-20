Dennis Itumbi, poll losers and ex-governors among 224 shortlisted for CAS jobs

Poll losers and former governors are among the 224 shortlisted by Public Service Commission (PSC) for Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) position.



Former President Uhuru Kenyatta had created the post to reward some of his allies who lost in the 2017 General Election. President William Ruto decided to bring the post to get more opportunities to reward his allies.



Some of those who will be facing the interview panel on March 1, 2023, played a key role in the election of President Ruto while others are allies of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya boss Raila Odinga who ditched him after losing the presidential election to Kenya Kwanza Alliance.



Former Soy MP Caleb Kositany who lost to Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii during the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries in April last year is among those who have been shortlisted.

Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae who joined Kenya Kwanza after Azimio lost is also on the list together with his deputy Joash Maangi.



Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has also been shortlisted. Dr Kidero vied for Homa Bay gubernatorial seat but lost to ODM's Gladys Wanga. He has challenged Ms Wanga's victory in court.

According to the electoral body, Governor Wanga garnered 244,059 votes to beat Dr Kidero, who came in second with 152,182 votes.



Former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai who vied for the senatorial seat on UDA and lost to ODM’s Ledama Olekina has also been shortlisted. Mr Tunai got 117, 869 votes against 135, 180 votes of Senator Olekina.



Also on the list is former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal who had wanted to vie for senatorial seat but was prevailed upon by Dr Ruto to step down in favour of the current Senator Steve Lelegwe.

Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga who vied for Nairobi Woman Representative on UDA and lost to ODM's Esther Passaris has also been shortlisted. Ms Passaris garnered 698, 929 votes to secure re-election. Ms Omanga came second with 586,246 votes.



Also on the list is Bishop Margaret Wanjiru. She had initially shown interest in the Nairobi governorship before she was asked to go for the senate seat which she lost to ODM's Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.



President Ruto's digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has also been shortlisted for the CAS job.

Withdrew case

Former Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici who also vied for governor on Independent is on the list. Ms Ngirici lost to Governor Anne Waiguru after getting 105,677 votes and later moved to court to challenge the outcome but withdrew the case.

Noticeable in the shortlisting list is former Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa. Dr Wamalwa vied for the Trans Nzoia gubernatorial seat on Ford Kenya and lost to Governor George Natembeya who vied on the Democratic Action Party of Kenya.

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has also been shortlisted for the CAS job. He vied for Kakamega governor seat but lost to Mr Odinga's ally Fernandes Barasa after garnering 159,508 votes.

Most of those shortlisted are politicians who were vying on UDA in the August General Election while others are those who lost in the party primaries.

Some of the leaders shortlisted are former Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, UDM's Siaya gubernatorial candidate Nicholas Gumbo, former Emgwen MP Alex Kosgey, Lilian Tomitom (West Pokot), Catherine Waruguru (Laikipia), Charles Njagua (Starehe), Corney Serem (Aldai), Dennitah Ghati (Migori), Isaac Mwaura, Adelina Mwau (Makueni), Gideon Keter, Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), John Lodepe (Turkana), Joseph Limo, Rehema Jaldesa (Isiolo), Victor Munyaka, Victor Kemosi, Wilson Sosion, Christopher Lang'at (Bomet).

Others are: Wilson Kogo, Joseph Irungu, Susan Kajuju, Mutua Kilonzo, Patrick Khaemba, Alfred Agoi, Samwel Ragwa, Sylvanus Maritim, Joseph Limo, Mwanaisha Chidzuga, Ali Mbogo, Macdonald Mariga, Mark Lomunokol, Joyce Emanikor, Jackson Kiptanui, Beatrice Nkatha and Simon Mbugua among others.

According to PSC chairperson Anthony Muchiri, interviews will begin on March 1 and Kenyans have been asked to submit petitions on those shortlisted by Tuesday next week.

5,000 applicants

The Commission had received 5,000 applicants and only 224 have been shortlisted for the CAs post. It is not clear how many President Ruto will appoint although sources say he might appoint 23.

Persons who will be appointed by the President to serve as CAS will serve on contract determined by the head of state himself.

“A Chief Administrative Secretary will serve on contract as determined by the appointing Authority. This position is graded at CSG 3 in the Public Service - the remuneration and benefits commensurate to this level will be applicable,” Mr Muchiri had said earlier.

The PSC had said that a CAS will be responsible to the Cabinet Secretary in the performance of his/her duties.

The responsibilities include: responding to issues/questions touching on the portfolio assigned to the office; providing liaison with the National Assembly and Senate, providing liaison with County Governments on matters of concurrent mandate and providing inter-ministerial /sectoral coordination.