Denmark donates 358,000 doses AstraZeneca vaccine to Kenya

A health worker shows a vial of the AstraZeneca jab against the coronavirus, during a vaccination campaign at the El-Arjate prison near the capital Rabat, on May 26, 2021. Denmark has donated 358,000 doses of the vaccine to Kenya

Photo credit: Fadel Senna | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Denmark has donated 358,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Kenya. This has boosted the country’s second round of inoculation amid the shortage of vaccines.

