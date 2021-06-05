Denmark donates 358,000 doses AstraZeneca vaccine to Kenya

Denmark has donated 358,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Kenya. This has boosted the country’s second round of inoculation amid the shortage of vaccines.

The Danish government on Friday said the 358,700 doses, which expire on July 31, will arrive in Nairobi anytime from now.

Danish Ambassador to Kenya Ole Thonke said the doses should help improve on the size of the targeted population in the second round of vaccination.

“International solidarity is crucial in a pandemic - no one is safe, unless everyone is safe,” Mr Thonke said in a statement.

“I am pleased that Denmark is able to support our good and long-term partner Kenya in their battle against Covid-19, and it is my hope that these vaccines will help close part of the vaccine gap Kenya is currently experiencing, and ultimately keep more Kenyans safe,” he added.

The doses will arrive in Kenya with just under two months remaining before their expiry date.

The UN Children’s Fund, Unicef, is expected to deliver the doses to the Ministry of Health for distribution to the counties.

Received 1.02 million doses

Kenya, which had received 1.02 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in March through the Covax facility, had by Friday inoculated 974,000 people across the country.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health, 295, 202 of this group were aged 58 and above. Others included 166,043 health workers, 152,962 teachers and 82, 586 security officers; all categorised as essential service providers. Some 2541 people had received a second dose of the vaccine on Friday.

Kenya had also received 100,000 donations of AstraZeneca from India, 72,000 from South Sudan and another 70,000 from the Democratic Republic of Congo.