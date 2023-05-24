Deaths on our roads down in first five months this year, NTSA says 

Figures from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) have revealed that the number of reported deaths from accidents in the first five months of 2023 fell by 34 compared to the same period last year.

The data shows that a total of 1,679 deaths were recorded this year, compared to 1,756 last year.

A total of 571 pedestrians have died so far, followed by 449 motorcyclists compared to 323 car occupants.

In the same period, 149 drivers lost their lives, compared to 151 car occupants and 36 cyclists.

However, the number of seriously injured victims this year stands at 3,729, compared to 3,620 for the same period last year.

The number of victims who were slightly injured this year is 2,690 compared to 2,472 in the same period last year.

The authority's data also showed that Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) remained the most likely place to be involved in a collision.

This is due to traffic jams in the CBD during peak business hours as PSVs and private vehicles rush to get out of the city, causing congestion.

According to NTSA Director General George Njao, other areas prone to collisions include Embakasi Village, Clayworks and Wilson Airport.

The authority said the areas mentioned are outliers that need to be investigated to determine the underlying problem.

"Some intersections that need intervention, road marking, traffic signalling includes Uhuru Highway roundabout - University Way to Bunyala roundabout and Globe Cinema area," NTSA said.

The causes of these collisions have been attributed to aggressive driving, which is said to be a possible frustration associated with traffic congestion.

The majority of victims in the reported collisions are between the ages of 20 and 40.

According to Mr Njao, the NTSA is planning to introduce a medical examination for PSV drivers, which will be mandatory before their licenses are renewed.