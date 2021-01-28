DCI summons former governor Mike Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko will be interrogated by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday over claims of incitement to violence and undermining authority of a public officer.

The governor had been summoned to appear at the DCI offices on Wednesday at 8am but requested to be allowed to appear on Monday because he had a court date.

Allegations

The summon seen by the Nation indicates that Mr Sonko is being investigated over allegations of undermining the authority a public officer contrary to section 132 of the Penal Code, incitement to violence and disobedience of the law contrary to section 96 of the Penal Code.

"I have reasons to believe that you Mike Sonko Mbuvi Gideon Kioko has some information that can assist me in my investigations," read the summon issued by DCI head of investigations Mr John Kariuki.

Mr Sonko was summoned following his claims that he, alongside Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and other unnamed state agents were involved in planning chaos to paint the ODM party in bad light during the 2017 election season.

The PS dismissed the allegations and recorded his statement with the DCI on Monday. Mr Kibicho challenged Mr Sonko to table his evidence against him in court.

Speaking in Dagoretti South on Sunday, Sonko implicated himself and the PS in an alleged hooliganism plot involving burning of vehicles, which the ex-county boss claimed was intended to paint ODM in bad light during the 2017 electoral period.

“We are now seeing the deep state burning cars to paint hustlers in bad light. I want to confess and say this; in 2017 when ODM was holding demonstrations in Nairobi, Kibicho, I and other members of the deep state printed ODM T-shirts and bought old second hand vehicles and burnt then along Ngong road to make it appear like the party was behind the move,” said Sonko.

The claims were refuted by the PS, who, in a press briefing at his office on Monday, said he had had enough of Sonko’s increasing wild claims against him and any other person.

Mr Kibicho said he was not at the DCI in his capacity as Interior PS , but as a private citizen who has had enough of being trolled by the former governor.

“As a private citizen, I have decided to break that cycle. It is not okay for Sonko to continue making wild allegations against some people, some criminal in nature, and get away with it. He must prove all the allegations he has made against me, one by one.” “After he has dealt with all the crimes he has publicly admitted to committing, he will have to deal with my character assassination,” said Mr Kibicho.