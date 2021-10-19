Davis Malombe appointed Kenya Human Rights boss

Davis Malombe khrc human rights

Mr Davis Malombe, the new Executive Director of the Kenyan Human Rights Commission. 

Photo credit: File | Jennifer Muiruri | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Davis Malombe has been appointed the executive director of the Kenyan Human Rights Commission (KHRC) to replace George Kegoro who left the company last year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.