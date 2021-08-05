Cyrus Jirongo
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Cyrus Jirongo’s 30-year fraud case with firm linked to Moi family ends 

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi discharged Mr Jirongo after being presented with a Supreme Court order.
  • The Supreme Court had quashed the forgery charges, citing delays in his prosecution.

Politician Cyrus Jirongo can finally breathe easy following the termination of a Sh50 million land fraud case after three decades of court battles.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.