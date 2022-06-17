CUE summons Sakaja, asks for evidence to back degree

The Commission for University Education (CUE) has now summoned embattled Nairobi Senator Sakaja to provide proof for his degree which he claims to have acquired from Team University in Uganda.

The commission maintains that the academic credentials of the senator who is eying Nairobi governorship on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket remains revoked until he can prove their authenticity.

CUE chair Prof Chacha Nyaigotti has said that the commission received complaints challenging the authenticity of Mr Sakaja’s degree despite having cleared him a week ago.

Read More: The fall of Johnson Sakaja

“The commission received complaints from members of the public and civil society casting doubts on the authenticity of the degree certificate submitted to CUE by Hon. Sakaja. The gravity of the matters raised, made the Commission to revoke its decision to recognize the degree qualification in Kenya pending further investigations in liaison with other relevant investigative agencies,” Prof Nyaigotti said.

Now, CUE has asked Mr Sakaja to provide material evidence proving his academic qualifications among them admission letter, student ID, transcripts, receipts of tuition fees paid to Teams University, graduation photos and list of lecturers who taught him at the institution.

“Further, the Commission has invited Hon. Sakaja to attend a meeting on Monday, 20th June 2022 at 10.00 a.m. in order to provide further information that can aid in the investigations,” the CUE boss said.

Earlier Senator Sakaja turned the heat on Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti who earlier claimed the senator is under investigation for fraud.

Mr Sakaja presented himself to DCI Headquarters on Friday evening but was turned away as police said he was not under arrest.

The Senator maintains he is being targeted politically.

“I am being intimidated because I want to be governor of Nairobi. I will fight this in the political arena to the very end,” Senator Sakaja said.