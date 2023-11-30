CSs Kithure Kindiki, Susan Nakhumicha under fire over Shakahola deaths

President William Ruto’s administration on Wednesday came under fire over the handling of the Shakahola deaths investigations, with senators accusing senior government officials of a cover up.

The senators also differed on the practicability of some of the recommendations in a report by a Senate ad hoc committee investigating the deaths. The report was later adopted by the House.

Debating the report by the committee led by Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana, senators accused the government of frustrating efforts by the team to unearth the truth behind the deaths of over 428 people.

Sucked into the controversy were Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and his Health counterpart Susan Nakhumicha. Mr Mungatana narrated how the two CSs frustrated his team’s efforts to have key witnesses in the tragedy appear before it.

The senator said that despite making a request to Prof Kindiki to facilitate the attendance of 11 former Kilifi County security committee members, who were transferred following the discovery of the tragedy, the CS declined to cooperate and said he would speak on their behalf.

Mr Mungatana further said that attempts to have Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor and Paul Mackenzie appear before the committee were also thwarted by the government. Dr Oduor, despite playing a role in identifying the cause of death of the bodies, was not allowed to appear before the committee by Ms Nakhumicha.

Kindiki before Senate committee over Shakahola deaths

Senate Majority Whip Boni Khalwale wondered why Prof Kindiki became a stumbling block for the committee.

“Since when did a minister speak for a criminal? What are you protecting? Was he deliberately trying to frustrate the committee?” he asked.

Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki said the government was not keen to have a thorough investigation. He alleged that the Shakahola deaths did not start with Mackenzie and that the forest has been a dumping ground for victims of extra-judicial killings.

Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo echoed the assertions, alleging that the deaths were planned and the bodies transported to Shakahola.

Although Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot lauded the committee for a stellar job, he said it failed to explicitly inform the House on the exact number of people who died in Shakahola and the recommendations appeared like suggestions.