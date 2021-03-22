CS Fred Matiang'i lifts Kapedo curfew, says peace restored

Kapedo firearms

A security officer displays firearms that Kapedo residents returned during a voluntary disarmament exercise, at during a peace meeting in the area on November 14, 2020.

Photo credit: Peter Warutumo | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

What you need to know:

  • A special operation in the area led to the recovery of 53 firearms from illegal holders, and brought rampant cases of cattle rustling, banditry and lawlessness under control.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Monday lifted the 30-day 6pm to 6am curfew imposed on Kapedo following what he terms as successful restoration of peace and relative normalcy in the area.

