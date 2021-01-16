Stephen Kirogo
Crisis looms in government as thousands retire

By  Justus Wanga

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The latest figures from the Public service Commission show that about 50,000 staff have left the service as at December 2020.
  • Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia, however, said there was no cause for alarm as the government was addressing the situation.

  • The retirement also means that the pension bill will jump by 63.03 percent, or Sh10 billion.

There is a looming crisis in the civil service as thousands of staff retire at the end of the month with no signs of lifting an existing moratorium on employment by the National Treasury.

