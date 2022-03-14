Covid vaccines waste away as many Kenyans ignore the jab

Covid-19 vaccines

Kenyan officials receiving Covid vaccine donation at JKIA in September 2021. Close to 300,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccines are still in storage depots even as 11.2 million eligible adults are yet to seek their first dose.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health & Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

Close to 300,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccines are still in storage depots even as 11.2 million eligible adults are yet to seek their first dose.

