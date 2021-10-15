Covid vaccines key as fifth wave looms, experts say

Shem Otoi Sam

Dr Shem Otoi Sam, a member of the LREB advisory committee and an infectious diseases modelling expert.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • More vaccinations will mean a mild wave that will reduce the projected deaths to below 1,000.
  • The highest peak of deaths was in the third wave, when 40 people died per day.

The severity of the Covid-19 fifth wave, projected to peak in late November, will depend on the uptake of vaccinations, health experts have warned.

