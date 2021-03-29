Covid hurdles: Kenyans are ‘hoarding’ more than 20,000 oxygen cylinders

Mama Lucy oxygen cylinders

Some of the oxygen cylinders at Hewatele Oxygen at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Nairobi County, as pictured on February 25, 2021. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Bernadine Mutanu  &  Angela Oketch

What you need to know:

  • Gas cylinders are expensive and in short supply, with one costing up to Sh40, 000, making it hard for the industry players to replace them in time to supply to the market.

There’s an acute shortage of medical oxygen in hospitals across the country due to a surge in infections occasioned by the third wave of Covid-19.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya reports 1,412 new Covid-19 cases

  2. Sudan pays $335m for anti-US terror victims

  3. ICC upholds Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal

  4. Sputnik V vaccine authorised for emergency use, State says

  5. PRIME Kemsa board on the spot over Covid scandal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.