Covid-19: Kenya records eight more deaths, 98 new infections

Kenya on Sunday recorded eight more Covid-19 deaths, raising its toll to 1,763, about 11 months since the pandemic struck.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced 98 new Covid-19 cases, following the testing of 3,739 samples in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 100,773.

The national tally of recoveries increased by 52 to 83,907, CS Kagwe said, adding that 29 of the patients were treated in hospital and 23 at home.

The ministry said that 86 of the new patients were Kenyans and the rest foreigners, the youngest 10 years old and the oldest 85, 82 male and 16 female.

Eighty six of the cases were recorded in Nairobi, two each in Meru, Mombasa and Nakuru and one each in Busia, Kajiado, Kiambu, Kisumu, Machakos and Nyeri.

CS Kagwe said that as of Sunday, 471 patients had been admitted at health facilities countrywide while 1,408 were under home-based isolation and care.

Of those in hospital, 25 were under intensive care, 14 of them on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen.

Sixteen other patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, but in the general wards (13) and high dependency units (three).

So far, Kenya has tested 1,186,951 samples for the disease.