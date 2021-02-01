Covid-19: Kenya records 83 new cases, 3 deaths and 29 recoveries

Kenya on Monday recorded 83 more Covid-19 infections, raising the total to 100,856, as well as three more deaths and 29 additional recoveries.

The country's death toll is now 1,766, whereas the tally of recovered patients is 83,936, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

Sixteen of the 29 newly recovered patients were under home-based isolation and care while the rest were treated in hospital.

The 83 new cases were found after the testing of 1,732 samples, which raised the total analysed so far to 1,188,683.

Sixty one of the new patients were Kenyans and 22 foreigners, 46 male and 37 females, the youngest six years old and the oldest 88.

Nairobi continued to lead with 61 new cases and was followed by Uasin Gishu with six, Busia and Mombasa with four each, Kiambu and Kilifi two each, and Elgeyo Marakwet, Kericho, Machakos and Migori one each.

As of Monday, 464 patients had been admitted to health facilities countywide while 1,407 were under home-based care.

Of those hospitalised, 23 were in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 12 of them on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 16 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen but in the general wards (13) and high dependency unit (three).