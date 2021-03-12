Covid-19: Kenya records 750 new cases, more recoveries

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addressing the media after President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off Covid-19 vaccines destined for other parts of the country from Kitengela depot on March 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The new cases are from 6,264 samples tested.
  • Health Ministry says 215 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Kenya has recorded 750 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing total confirmed cases in the country to 111,935, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said.

