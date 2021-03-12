Covid-19: Kenya records 750 new cases, more recoveries

Kenya has recorded 750 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing total confirmed cases in the country to 111,935, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said.

The new cases are from 6,264 samples tested.

The CS has also said that 215 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The latest recoveries comprise 122 patients from home-based isolation and care and 93 patients from various health facilities. Total recoveries in the country now stand at 88,209.

At the same time, cumulative fatalities in the country has risen to 1,901 after two patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has said.

Cases per county

From the latest cases, 702 are Kenyans while 48 are foreigners. The new cases comprise 411 male and 339 female.

The youngest case is of a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 100 years old.

CS Kagwe further said 632 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, with 1,912 patients currently on home based isolation and care.

Nairobi County, with 394 new infections, accounts for the highest number of new cases, followed by Kiambu 85, Nakuru 53, Mombasa 22, Murang’a 22, Kajiado 20, Meru 17, Uasin Gishu 17, Busia 15, Kericho 12, Kilifi 11, Machakos 11 and Turkana 10.

Other cases were reported in Kakamega 9, Kisumu 8, Laikipia 7, Nyandarua 7, Makueni 6, Trans Nzoia 5, Siaya 3, Garissa 3, Kwale 2, Kisii 2, Bomet 2 and Bungoma 2.