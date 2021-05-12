Court to rule on Kenyatta Hospital burial row

Ms Sabenzia Killong who died at Kenyatta National Hospital. She was buried at Lang'ata Cemetery as her family desperately looked for her.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Gerald Bwisa

A Nairobi court will on Monday hear a case filed by a family seeking the exhumation of a 47-year-old woman who was buried by Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) last month without notifying them.

