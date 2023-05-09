Court terminates Sh33m graft case against former Transport CS Michael Kamau

Former Transport CS Michael Kamau is a free man after a Nairobi court terminated abuse of office charges he was facing.

Milimani senior principal magistrate Victor Wakumile terminated the charges against the former cabinet secretary following an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji under section 879(a) of the criminal procedure code.

Mr Kamau, who is currently the chairman of National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) board, was facing charges of abuse of office and failure to comply with guidelines relating to the management of public funds.

Nine witnesses had testified in the case.

He had been charged together with Mr Mwangi Maingi, former Chief Engineer Roads and Nicholas Ndungu a former resident Engineer, in connection to the redesigning of a road in Bungoma County more than a decade ago.

The 64-year-old Kamau has been in court corridors over the years as he challenged his prosecution.

He initially refused to plead to the charges arguing that he was acquitted by the Court of Appeal. This is after the Court of Appeal ruled that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) was not properly constituted at the time it completed the investigations and forwarded its report and recommendations to the DPP.

Mr Kamau said the authorities were aware that he was a free man but went ahead and preferred the same charges against him.

The charges stated that the former roads officials arbitrarily authorized the redesigning of the Kamukuywa-Kaptama-Kapsokwony-Sirisia road in Bungoma county leading to the loss of Sh33 million.

It was alleged that the design had been done by Engiconsult Consulting Engineers ltd but they allegedly authorized its redesign, causing loss of Sh33,303,600. The court heard that they committed the offence between July 15, 2007 and March 15, 2008.

He was charged afresh before a Milimani court and was freed after depositing cash bail of Sh500, 000 in court.