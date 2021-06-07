Court suspends Sh10m corruption case against Mike Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko leaves the Milimani Anti-corruption Court in Nairobi on June 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sonko wants another magistrate appointed to hear the case currently being heard by Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

The High Court on Monday suspended the Sh10 million graft case against former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko following his allegation of an unfair trial.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Pakistan creates authority to ring-fence Chinese investments

  2. Reprieve for Sonko in Sh10m graft case

  3. Ruto allies meet to draft Rift economic demands

  4. Kenya's Covid death toll rises by 21 to 3,308

  5. Jobs scam: Prisons officer freed on Sh2m cash bail

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.