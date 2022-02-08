Breaking News: Government workers eying political seats to resign by tomorrow

Court summons Counterfeit agency boss over Sh11m fake face masks

3M face masks

3M brand N95 particulate respirators are displayed on a table. Three people are charged with selling counterfeit face masks to Aga Khan University Hospital for Sh11 million.

Photo credit: Courtesy | Getty

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The chief executive officer of the Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA) has been summoned to court for failing to release the files of suspects in the sale of 20,000 fake face masks.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.