Court lists 19 people as beneficiaries of Jonathan Moi estate

Nineteen people have been listed as beneficiaries of the estate of former President Daniel Moi’s eldest son Jonathan, who died in April 2019.

In a decision, the High Court directed that each house of the widows including Sylvia, Beatrice Mbuli and Faith Nyambura and their children, to have a representative as an administrator.

Jonathan died on April 20, 2019 and was buried at his farm in Kabimoi, Eldama Ravine.

His first wife- Sylvia was granted a temporary order to administer the estate but the order was limited to offsetting bills and preserving her husband’s estate until the court made a final determination on the matter.

In the ruling, Justice Maureen Odera directed Sylvia and her son Clint to decide between them who will remain as the administrator, while other houses picked their representatives.

The judge said it would be just and equitable that each house to have representation among administrators.

The house of Beatrice will now be represented by her daughter April, Ashney Mary will represent the third house of Faith, while Fredrick Kibichi was picked to represent the fourth house.

Sylvia had initially stated that her husband was only worth Sh30 million, comprising a piece of land in Nairobi’s Industrial Area which is valued at Sh15 million, and shares in Tiro Holdings Limited (Sh10 million) and Nakuru Oil Mills (Sh5 million).

This was disputed by Faith who claimed Sylvia had devalued, which she said was massive and running into hundreds of millions of shillings.

The High Court had tasked the family with tracing Jonathan’s assets and file a report in court.

Apart from Jonathan’s property, the family will earn from Kabarak University, after the former President Moi listed his five sons—Jonathan, Raymond, John Mark, Philip and Gideon in his Will.

The former President had stated that upon the death of his sons, their children will take over the share held by their father. Trustees hold the property for the benefit of Moi’s sons.

Moi wrote the Will on November 15, 2005 after leaving power and 14 years before his death. He amended the Will on March 30, 2010. He died on February 4, 2020 aged 95 years.

Jonathan was known for charting his own path, different from the family’s famous name.