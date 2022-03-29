In husband’s footsteps: Toroitich Moi's widow Milka joins rally racing

The late Jonathan Toroitich Moi, the eldest son of former President Daniel Arap Moi, was a revered Safari rally enthusiast.

Being the son of a President, his daring exploits captured the imagination of many Kenyans, as few expected him to get 'literally stuck in the mud' to thrill millions of Kenyans as a rally driver.

Many Kenyans remember Jonathan, popularly known as JT, with nostalgia.

Nearly four years after his death, his widow Faith Milkah has plunged into racing, as a way to immortalise her late husband.

In an interview with the Nation, Faith Milkah said she decided to start racing to celebrate her late husband.

"My late husband JT was a Safari rally enthusiast, remembered as one of the legends in the sport. I thought the best way to celebrate my husband, who is my all-time hero, is to do what he loved the most. He passed on but he cannot be forgotten and I want to raise his flag higher."

She added: "I did the racing to celebrate him. It is actually Jonathan who taught me how to drive and I got the love of racing from him. I, therefore, decided to do it in his remembrance."

On Sunday, she participated in the inaugural all-women rally at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, where she scooped position six, with 21.54.5 stage time. Her navigator was Hellen Wambui.

The other seven participants in the event included Maxine Wahome, Natasha Tundo, Caroline Gatimu, Lisa Christoffersen, Pauline Sheghu, Kiana Rajput and Stella Macharia.

Milkah Faith during at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, on Sunday, March 27 Photo credit: Courtesy | Faith Milka

Asked about her experience she said: "It was thrilling. I really enjoyed racing alongside my navigator Hellen Wambui. It was my first time, but I can say it was the best experience."

The all-women rally was organised by the Lionesses Rally Club.

Faith Milkah, who works for the Nakuru County government, said she hopes to participate in more Safari rally championships.

"I was excited to be part of such an exciting event. It has opened more doors for us women to get into the male-dominated sport. I encourage more women to join the racing sport," she said.

"Yes, I didn't win but I made a good show, for me a finish is a win.”

Jonathan, who thrilled Kenyans in the 1990s as a rally driver, is remembered as a quiet person who was happy when he was behind the wheel of his rally car.

Though his father was President, Jonathan was not keen on politics and only ventured into it after retiring from racing. He unsuccessfully contested the Eldama Ravine constituency seat in 2002 and 2007.

Jonathan, who started rallying in 1989, hit his apex in 1997 when he drove a Toyota Celica Turbo 4WD. He finished fifth in the Safari Rally and third in the Equator Rally on his way to being crowned the national champion.

Jonathan died of pancreatic cancer on April 20, 2019, barely three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease that blocked an artery in his lungs.