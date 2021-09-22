Court finds Itumbi has case to answer over 'murder plot' claims

Former State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi and his co-accused Samwel Gateri Wanjiru have a case to answer for spreading information alleging a plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku has put the two on their defence in the matter.

They will now give account of what happened either through a sworn affidavit or in person.

They were charged with publishing a false document contrary to the law.

According to the charge sheet, the two, on or before June 20, 2019, published a letter dated May 30, 2019 with the intent to cause anxiety to the general public.

The suspects were linked to an alleged assassination letter involving the Deputy President.

Detectives, who sought the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), said the letter was drafted at a cyber cafe in Lang’ata area, Nairobi.

The letter claimed that there had been a meeting at the Hotel La Mada on Thika Road with the DP as the main agenda.