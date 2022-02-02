Court: Detention of mentally ill prisoners unlawful

High Court Judge Anthony Mrima has declared as null and void three sections of the Criminal Procedure Code that allow the detention of mentally ill criminal suspects in prisons after conviction but before sentencing.

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Prisoners with mental illness have secured a major win after a court declared their detention at the President’s pleasure unconstitutional.

