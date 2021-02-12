Court allows Mwilu to continue serving as acting CJ

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu at the Supreme Court of Kenya on January 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

  • Ms Mwilu, through lawyers James Orengo, Julie Soweto and Mutula Kilonzo Jr, had insisted that the case filed by Mr Mwongela was similar to that by Mr Omtatah, thus a waste of the court’s time.

The High Court in Meru has extended orders allowing Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu to continue serving as acting CJ, pending the hearing and determination of a case seeking her removal from office.

