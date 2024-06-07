Court acquits MP Oscar Sudi in KCSE certificate forgery case

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has been acquitted of forgery charges by a Nairobi court.

Anti-corruption chief magistrate Felix Kombo freed the MP stating that the evidence was improperly obtained.

The MP was charged with forging his academic certificates and presenting a false declaration form to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to be cleared to contest the 2013 general election.

The magistrate faulted the investigating officer for the manner he obtained part of the evidence.

Mr Sudi is accused of forging a diploma certificate in Business Management purporting it to be a genuine document issued by the Kenya Institute of Management.

The MP was also accused of giving false information to an IEBC officer.

He is said to have presented the certificates to the commission to deceive them.

Mr Sudi allegedly provided false information to Derrick Kaisha, an officer of EACC, at Haron Court Hotel, Nairobi County, in September 2015.

The legislator was also accused of making a false declaration under oath through a self-declaration form to IEBC at Barng’etuny Plaza in Eldoret on that date.