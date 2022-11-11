COP27: Loss, damage cash demands get African Union backing

The African Union has supported its members’ demands for climate change adaptation, and loss and damage financing.

“We came to Sharm el-Sheikh well prepared to make our common African voice heard, called to resound with strength and conviction in the concerted defence of our interests,” said Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairperson of the AU Commission (AUC).

Speaking at an event to mark Africa Day on the sidelines of the ongoing 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention of Climate Change, Mr Mahamat said that although the negotiations are framed by international instruments such as the United Nations Framework Agreement on Climate Change, Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement, “we will have to assert our specificities on the three pillars centred on adaptation, mitigation, and financing”.

He expressed hope that, unlike last year’s conference, Africa’s voice would be heard this time around. “Our work is a continuation of the negotiations conducted during COP26 held in Glasgow, Scotland, a year ago.”

His sentiments were echoed by Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, AUC Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment, who asked Africa to shift its focus from negation to action and planning.

“The conference must deliver ambitious finance, including delivery of the much-promised $100 billion,” she said.

Kenya’s Environment Cabinet Secretary Roselinda Soipan Tuya, who read President William Ruto’s statement, said there are positive examples of countries focusing on nature-positive solutions, which can serve as role models for others. President Ruto is the coordinator of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change.

Green financing

The Africa Day side event aimed to showcase the continent’s responses to green financing, energy transition, agriculture and food systems, green recovery, resilient infrastructure, and circular economy. The event is a key feature of Africa’s presence and participation at the various COPs.

Organised by the African regional organisations and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa in collaboration with the Republic of Botswana, this year’s event was to specifically highlight green financing facilities across the continent with the aim of: catalysing green, sustainable, environmental, and social investments; strengthening collaboration on adaptation; structuring and developing the capacity of Africa’s private sector, including SMEs, to effectively engage in climate action; and support the implementation of various green agendas across the continent.

The event highlighted advances in creating resilient food systems and identifying gaps where a more concerted effort is needed.

Despite contributing the least emissions, Africa has continued to carry the biggest burden from the effects of climate change.

In Kenya, the current drought has been the most severe and longest in decades, with more than half of the counties affected. The death toll from the drought is more than 200. Nigeria, on the other hand, has experienced floods that have caused hundreds of deaths and destroyed property.

Africa Day brings together African heads of state and government, principals of regional institutions, ministers, researchers, leaders in the private sector and financial institutions, civil society organisations, development partners and various other stakeholders to discuss issues related to climate change negotiations at the COP.