COP27 a climate justice godsend

The effects of climate change are being felt worldwide and are disproportionately burdening the Global South, especially Africa, yet it contributes little to it.

For instance, while the US, EU and China are responsible for 59 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions, the entire African continent is responsible for only three per cent.

African leaders at COP27 should demand climate justice to boost adaptation and mitigation efforts. A decade later, developed countries are missing the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the 2015 Paris Agreement targets yearly.

Secondly, they should demand a further reduced emissions target, especially by the G7 and G20, to keep the global temperature increase cap at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

That will reduce global warming, which causes rising sea levels, melting of mountain glaciers and increased frequency and intensity of extreme climate events such as floods and droughts, which are more observable in Africa.

Thirdly, they should liaise and collaborate with developed countries for technological support to reverse the impacts of climate change, such as the encroachment of deserts as a result of prolonged droughts. Countries like China and Israel have reclaimed land from deserts using technologies like aerial seedling and desalination, respectively.

Fourth, they should come up with African-targeted tailored measures to address climate change. This includes adaptation initiatives—such as drought-resistant crops, drilling boreholes and reclaiming coastal ecosystems that buffer storms.

They should also map out the most vulnerable communities to ensure quality adaptation efforts.

There is so much at stake, especially for Africa, that we cannot afford to tackle additional challenges presented by climate change.