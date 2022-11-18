COP27: African cities to benefit from Sh600bn for water solutions

Some 100 African cities will benefit from a $5 billion (Sh610 billion) fund to reinforce urban water resilience solutions by 2032.

The fund was launched by the global research organisation World Resources Institute (WRI) and its partners at the ongoing United Nations climate conference (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Through this initiative, cities will be able to directly access funding and technical support to implement innovative solutions targeting a range of water issues, including integrated governance, watershed management, increasing sanitation services, improved stormwater management and wastewater management.

Speaking at the event, Wanjira Mathai, the managing director for Africa and Global Partnerships at WRI, reiterated the need for African cities to be at the forefront of our financing priorities.

“Addressing the scope of climate and water challenges in African cities requires detailed coordination. Climate, water and urban sectors need to work together in order to comprehensively and successfully meet people’s needs,” she said.

It is predicted that in the coming decades, urban populations across Africa will double, and water demand will triple by 2050.

“If climate-induced water stresses and shocks are not addressed, it will impact the health and productivity of millions,” she said.

Speaking at the same event, Pudence Rubingisa, the mayor of Kigali, Rwanda, said the economic case for investments in water security is robust – and with climate change and other drivers exacerbating pressure on water systems, the value of investments in resilience is further heightened.

Situation exacerbated

Before Covid-19, African cities were already facing mounting water challenges, a situation exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and erratic climatic conditions in various parts of the continent.

It is estimated that more than 400 million people lack access to adequate water.

Against this backdrop, the resources necessary to address these growing needs are tremendous – with a $66 billion backlog in infrastructure investment across the continent and $9 million to $14 billion needed annually to secure water sources.

Of the $100 billion in private investment allocated to water infrastructure since 1990, sub-Saharan Africa has received less than one percent.

Combining private finance with coordinated public sector funds and climate and development aid is the best way to increase access to safe and sustainable water services and to reduce cities’ exposure to water-related hazards, said Smita Rawoot, the urban resilience lead at the WRI Ross Centre for Sustainable Cities.

“Public and private sector investors must join forces to shore up resources for a resilient Africa,” Ms Rawoot said.

The fund will deliver $222 million in grants, $288 million in direct investments and indirectly leverage $5 billion in additional investments to help implement these solutions. This is expected to improve access to sustainable water services for 29 million people, save 137 million cubic metres of water and create 64,000 jobs.