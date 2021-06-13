Controversy hangs over Karim Khan as he takes over at ICC

Karim Khan

British lawyer Karim Khan who will be sworn in on June 16, 2021 to replace ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya

From the moment former Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Luis Moreno Ocampo announced the names of six Kenyans he said bore the highest responsibility for the 2007/8 post-election violence, politics took over.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Zimbabwe imposes lockdown in 2 more districts

  2. PRIME Inside William Ruto’s ‘ground game’

  3. Controversy hangs over Khan at ICC

  4. PRIME Treasury understates debt by Sh609bn in new budget

  5. Linturi allowed limited access to Runda home

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.