Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Online fraud
Pool

News

Prime

Conmen devise pandemic period scams

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Online scammers are now using the Covid-19 vaccination process to dupe unsuspecting victims and gaining access to their financial and personal data.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as CJ

  2. MPs approve CJ nominee Martha Koome

  3. Magistrates, judges condemn attacks on colleagues over BBI Bill judgment

  4. PRIME US promises 80 million doses of Covid vaccines

  5. PRIME BBI court drama

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.