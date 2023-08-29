Condom shortage: Kenyans to wait longer for free condoms

Kenyans will have to wait longer to access free condoms due to shrinking donor funding that has led to a shortage, even as the commodity’s prices rise making safe sex costlier.

For many years, Kenyans have been accessing male condoms in public places, including sanitation facilities, hospitals and condom dispensers to curb sexually transmitted infections including HIV/Aids, syphilis, gonorrhoea and unwanted pregnancies.

Also read: Kenya in acute condom shortage crisis

Plan to increase stock

National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC) chief executive officer, Dr Ruth Laibon, said a solution should be found soon.

However, shops are still selling condoms, she added.

“There are enough condoms in the country. Probably the challenge is reduction in the free to use condoms,” she said.

“Now the reduction of free condoms has mostly been affected by the reduction of external resources that were there before at the early days of the epidemic that used to provide additional resources to what the government puts on the table to buy condoms.”

She assured Kenyans that the government is working to address the challenge.

“There are solutions including bringing some of those manufacturers in the country so that they can have a satellite programme of a manufacturing plant in Kenya so that condoms can be cheaper and available,” the official said.

Dr Laibon added that it is the role of the government to make the free condoms available.

“Condom is an effective tool that must be used alongside other tools. The condom was the earliest method that was ever discovered, even in the HIV response it has saved so many lives. Even when there were no drugs, condoms were available,” she said.

Also read: Condom crisis looms ahead of Christmas festivities

HIV response

Dr Laibon spoke at a press conference in Mombasa ahead of the Maisha Conference, which kicked off on Tuesday to review progress made in HIV/Aids responses.

Medical experts, MPs and donors will be in Mombasa for three days to discuss new technologies and available medicines for HIV/Aids.

They will also discuss the reduced donor funding, with the talks being spearheaded by the National Assembly Health Committee.

“We will discuss how to create sustainable platforms and interventions, especially in the context of reduced external resources and also how we as a country will prepare ourselves so that when a new scientific development comes on board we will not be relying on external resources only,” Dr Laibon said.

She said that with access to treatment, every person living with HIV can live a full life and enjoy a quality life.

Prof Ruth Nduati, an epidemiologist and paediatrician said condoms are a barrier method to contracting the HIV virus.

“Condom is a gadget for the male body. We have female condoms which are also now on the market but it's more expensive and less easy to use. But we have come a long way. It is a time to celebrate. But it’s a time not to sit comfortably. We have to be careful and on guard as HIV/Aids continues to be a threat even amidst the success we have had,” she said.

Also read: Alarm as sex workers ditch condoms for tablets

In May, Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF) called on the Kenyan government to address the nation’s condom shortage, warning that if it is not addressed, the country could face preventable spread of HIV and other STIs, along with unplanned pregnancies, particularly among young people and vulnerable populations.