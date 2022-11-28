Condom crisis looms ahead of Christmas festivities
A civil society group has hinted at a looming condom shortage across the country ahead of the Christmas festive season.
In a press briefing on Monday in Nairobi, AIDS Healthcare Foundation Kenya County Director Dr Samuel Kinyanjui said that counties affected most by the shortage are the lakeside counties, Nairobi and Nakuru.
The lobby group has decried that with the empty condom dispensers across the country, Kenyans are at risk of contracting HIV and STIs if the government does not come up with immediate solution.
Dr Kinyanjui said that a total of 455 million condoms is the demand in the market annually, compared to 150 million that is being distributed by the government.