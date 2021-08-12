Comoros sailors
Comoros probes registration status of ill-fated boat

By  Anthony Kitimo

  • Eight men who were rescued in Malindi on Monday evening recuperating at the Malindi Sub-County Hospital.
  • The sailors had spent more than three weeks adrift in the ocean as seven of their relatives died.

The government of Comoros is investigating whether a boat that killed seven people in the Indian ocean as it drifted towards Kenya was duly registered.

