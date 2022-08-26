Commissioner Nyang'aya: Foreigner, 3 IEBC staff accessed server and tampered with results

An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner has claimed that a foreigner managed to access the electoral body's server, buttressing allegations that poll results were interfered with.

Mr Justus Nyang'aya, one of the commissioners who disowned the results as announced by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati on August 15 said a foreigner identified as Godino Omor was able to access the server and pull down the results posted.

He said the foreigner would access the server using ID '0', pull down the results that had been uploaded from polling stations and later upload fresh ones.

Mr Nyang'aya said the foreigner was active from June 1, until the after the election and that he was busy on the IEBC server at night.

"That I am also aware that after the previously pulled down results were uploaded afresh there would be amendments for Form 34B," he said.

Nyang'aya's claims seem to correspond with that of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition running mate Martha Karua who had earlier claimed that foreigners managed to access and altered the results.

In the petition pending determination before the Supreme Court, Karua and Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga further alleged a breach of security of IEBC’s election materials, systems and devices.

The IEBC commissioner claims the foreigner’s logs can be easily traced, up from when he accessed the server, when he was active and inactive, and his goings-on on the server.

The official has further claimed that the IEBC chairman was working with three staffers of the commission, who allegedly pulled down the results and uploaded fresh ones.

He claims Mr Abdidahir Maalim, Moses Sunkuli and Gideon Balang accessed the IEBC servers, pulled down some uploaded results, and uploaded others.

Mr Odinga and Ms Karua have challenged the declaration of William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua as the President-elect and deputy President-elect respectively saying the poll was rigged in their favour.

Dr Ruto filed his defence on Friday saying the election was free, fair, transparent and verifiable as required.

Nine presidential election petitions have been filed at the Supreme Court following the hotly contested polls.