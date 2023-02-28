CoB misleading Kenyans on county spending, claims Lusaka

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has hit out at the Office of the Controller of Budget, saying its claim that county chiefs are misusing public funds is misleading,

While urging the CoB to “cease giving misleading information”, Governor Lusaka said the Council of Governors will address the matter at national level.

Regarding his county, he explained that the recurrent expenditure has increased because of a huge workforce.

“When I assumed office, I found a huge number of workers in the county, including those of local authorities, I can’t just wake up one day and chase them away. It needs a procedure,” he said.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka at Bumula grounds on February 27, 2023, during the launch of a free fertiliser drive. Photo credit: Jesse Chenge | Nation Media Group

Mr Lusaka said the CoB is also misleading the people with the claim that he hit the ground running once he was sworn-in as the county boss.

“The CoB should release factual, clear and timely reports to residents so that people can be aware of what goes on in the country,” he said.

He spoke at Bumula grounds on Monday during the launch of a free fertiliser drive, at which he issued free maize seeds and fertiliser to 21,900 vulnerable farmers.