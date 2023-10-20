Coast leaders seek talks with Ruto over ports privatisation plans

Political leaders from the coast region have resolved to work together in their engagement with the government to promote a development agenda that will positively impact their constituents.

Under the banner of “Unity of Purpose”, the leaders from the six coastal counties agreed to engage President William Ruto in a structured approach with the objective of devising a comprehensive development agenda for the region.

Led by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, the leaders who met in Nairobi on Thursday, October 19, cited the government’s plan to lease some services of the Mombasa and Lamu ports to the private sector as one of the issues they would prioritise in their talks with Dr Ruto.

“We have decided to seek audience with President William Ruto to discuss the issue of the port of Mombasa because as a people, our livelihood and economies of the coastal counties are heavily dependent on the port activities,” they said in a resolution read by former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

They tasked Mr Kingi and Cabinet Secretaries Aisha Jumwa and Salim Mvurya to secure an appointment with the President on the issues of development.

“Before that, all the leaders from the six counties will identify the priority areas that we will present before the national government,” Mr Joho said.

He added that they would meet again next month in Lamu County “to fine-tune the development agendas.”

Other leaders who attended the meeting were Governors Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa), Gedion Mung’aro (Kilifi), Fatuma Achani (Kwale) and Dhadho Godhana (Tana River), as well as MPs Owen Baya and Danson Mwashako.