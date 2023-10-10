Raila warns against underhand dealings in ports lease plans

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has warned the government against secrecy in its plans to lease key facilities at the ports of Mombasa and Lamu.

Speaking in Mombasa on Monday, Mr Odinga said that while concessioning of public enterprises was a global practice, it had to be done in a transparent manner involving all stakeholders.

“When we talk of concession of the Port of Mombasa, the county government must be involved. If there will be a board of directors, Mombasa County must have representation. All these matters must be done transparently, there should not be any underhand dealings,” he said.

Mr Odinga was speaking at the launch of secondary and primary school revision materials sponsored by the Mombasa County government, where he was accompanied by his wife Ida Odinga, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, legislators and other county leaders.

Last week, President William Ruto said the government had no plans to sell off the ports through privatisation but intended to concession them to improve their efficiency and profitability.

But Mr Odinga questioned why Dr Ruto and other Kenya Kwanza leaders were now supporting the same move they opposed during the previous administration of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the former Prime Minister, the government's failure to be open about its plans and involve all key stakeholders will raise suspicion that the port has been sold to private investors.

“Let them specify what Mombasa will benefit from those plans. They said that they will return the port to Mombasa, let it not be that they were doing so for the sake of selling it,” he said.

His comments came after Mombasa leaders led by Governor Nassir insisted they would not soften their opposition to the government's plans.

Mr Nassir reiterated that all coastal communities must unite to resist the move if they are not to be involved.

“Nobody is opposing development. There is no one who does not want to develop our ports, but all that we are saying is that we must defend our future generations. If we do not speak up now, then forget about the port,” he said.

The facilities to be handed over to private companies are Lamu Container Terminal berths 1-3, Lamu Special Economic Zone, Mombasa Port berths 11-14 and Mombasa Port Container Terminal 1.

At the same time, Mr Odinga said there must be devolution reforms so that citizens can be served much better under devolved governments.