CJ Koome joins meeting of supreme court judges from three nations

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Martha Koome, Kenya's Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court, addresses a function at Sarova Panafric Hotel in Nairobi on July 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The meeting comes against the backdrop of a supremacy battle between the Judiciary and the National Assembly in Kenya, as well as reports and questions on the independence of the Judiciary vis-a-vis the oversight role of Parliament.

Chief Justice Martha Koome will Wednesday join a sitting of supreme court judges from Kenya, South Africa, the United Kingdom and India to discuss the independence and integrity of the Judiciary.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.