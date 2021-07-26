Chief Justice Martha Koome
CJ Koome wants case on rejected judges dismissed

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Chief Justice Martha Koome and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) have for the first time publicly backed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to omit six judges from a list of 40 individuals nominated to top courts two years ago.

