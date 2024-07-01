Civil servants to continue enjoying NHIF comprehensive services

Civil servants will continue enjoying comprehensive medical insurance services for the next two months despite the transition to the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

The 2023/2024 medical cover administered by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) expired on Sunday (June 30) paving the way for SHIF which takes effect from July 1, 2024 to August 31, 2024.

Principal Secretary in the State Department for Public Service Amos Gathecha said the new procurement process was initiated following the lapse of the 2023/2024 contract under NHIF.

"The NHIF contract was executed for a period of one year from July 1st 2023 to June 30th 2024," he said.

Rollout of SHIF

The new development ends uncertainty and gives relief to patients who are currently admitted and undergoing treatment in various health facilities under the NHIF cover.

"The purpose of this circular is therefore to inform you of the continued provision of comprehensive provision of medical insurance services for the next two months," said PS Gathecha in a notice issued on Friday 28, June 2024.

The scheme covers national government employees in ministries and state departments, officers seconded in the county governments and staff of the National Youth Service.

The comprehensive scheme covers all services, including radiotherapy, chemotherapy and dialysis.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha last week announced that preparation for the rollout of SHIF will commence on July 1st with registration of persons.

Healthcare services

The exercise, she said, will be conducted countrywide through self-registration by use of a USSD *147# or www.sha.go.ke.

The CS noted that Kenyans will be assisted by community health promoters, NHIF staff in their offices and any other registration point that the Social Health Authority (SHA) board will designate.

In response to the withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024 which aimed to fund the Primary Healthcare Fund, the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund and allocate funds for indigents and vulnerable persons, she said the ministry is now adjusting its plans to reflect this development.

"I want to give assurance to all Kenyans and in particular, those who have been enjoying healthcare services under NHIF that they will not be denied treament during this rollout phase.