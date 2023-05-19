Civil servants get chance to buy 1,000 houses in Kiambu

The government has announced the sale of 1,050 houses under development in Ruiru, Kiambu County, to civil servants marking the first step towards its target of providing 200,000 housing units annually.

In a communication to all heads of constitutional commissions and independent offices, state corporations and agencies, the judiciary, parliament and counties last month, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development said it had partnered with Kings Developers for the delivery of Ruiru Boma Estate.

It comprises 1,050 housing units ranging from one-bedroom studios to three-bedroom houses with balconies.

Civil servants interested in buying a house in the estate will spend between Sh1.25 million and Sh4.7 million, depending on the size and amenities.

“Parking bays will be sold separately from the housing unit. An applicant will be at liberty to buy a unit with or without parking,” the state department says, noting that parking bays will be sold at Sh200,000 each.

Under the programme, the state department also said that the estate has 40 housing units under the ‘one-bedroom studio’ category, 30 one-bedrooms, 60 two bedrooms, 504 ‘two-bedroom (without master ensuite)’, 336 ‘two-bedroom (master ensuite) and 80 ‘three-bedroom (with balcony).

Most expensive

The three-bedroom units are the most expensive, costing between Sh4.505 million and Sh4.705 million, depending on whether or not a house has a parking space.

A one-bedroom studio, the cheapest unit, costs between Sh1.25 million and Sh1.45 million, the expensive one coming with a parking bay for the owner.

“Officers will finance the purchase of the houses through either their respective housing mortgage schemes where applicable or through own financing. Independent public mortgage schemes can reserve houses for their staff through the state department in liaison with the developer,” the state department said.

It added that the government has facilitated financing for the purchase of affordable houses through the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC) and local banks and saccos it is working with.

“KMRC has been set up to support the affordable housing buyers by providing long-term fixed rate funding at single digit interest rates thereby increasing the availability and affordability of mortgage loans,” the State Department said.