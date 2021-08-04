Civil servant busted with half a billion shillings in 4 banks

A senior official at a public roads agency risks losing half a billion shillings stashed in 22 bank accounts, 27 properties, shares in multiple companies and schools linked to kickbacks from contractors to the State.

The anti-graft agency has applied for the seizure and forfeiture of the assets by Benson Muteti Musila, a regional manager at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), saying they are part of unexplained wealth worth Sh952.3 million.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) was initially targeting more than Sh1.03 billion but Mr Musila satisfactorily explained properties with a cumulative value of Sh78.7 million.

The EACC says the bank accounts and the real estate property in Nairobi, Makueni and Kilifi counties could not have been built by his monthly salary of Sh390,000, arguing that he was a beneficiary of kickbacks from road contractors.

“The commission pursuant to Section 55(2) of ACECA has instituted a suit seeking forfeiture of the above stated assets of Sh952,363,824.99 which were acquired at a time the Respondents were reasonably suspected of corruption or economic crimes,” the petition stated.

An illustration of Benson Muteti Musila's total unexplained assets. Photo credit: Courtesy | EACC