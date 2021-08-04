Civil servant busted with half a billion shillings in 4 banks

Integrity Centre eacc

The EACC head office at Integrity Centre in Nairobi. The anti-graft agency is seeking to seize the assets of Benson Muteti Musila. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • EACC has applied for the seizure and forfeiture of the assets by Benson Muteti Musila, a regional manager at KeRRA.

A senior official at a public roads agency risks losing half a billion shillings stashed in 22 bank accounts, 27 properties, shares in multiple companies and schools linked to kickbacks from contractors to the State.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.