City lawyer Carolyne Kamende joins race for LSK presidency

Lawyer Carolyne Kamende Daudi

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) vice president Carolyne Kamende Daudi has declared interest in succeeding her ousted boss Nelson Havi.

