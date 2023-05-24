Chinese Embassy dismisses Reuters report on hacking of Kenyan govt agencies

Chinese Embassy has refuted reports that Chinese hackers attacked Kenyan government departments.

The embassy spokesperson said this is an attempt to sow discord between Nairobi and Beijing and the same is doomed to fail.

"Whether the cooperation between China and Kenya is good or not, the people of the two countries have the most say. Any attempt to sow discord between China and Kenya is doomed to fail and will only disgrace oneself," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"The said false report is groundless, far-fetched and sheer nonsense. Hacking is a common threat to all countries and China is also a victim of cyber attack. China consistently and firmly opposes and combats cyber attacks and cyber theft in all forms. Tracing the source of cyber attacks is a complex technical issuem" the stattement from teh embassy said.

It added: " Moreover, it is a highly sensitive political issue to pin the label of cyber attack to a certain government without solid evidence. The relevant media should adopt a professional and responsible attitude and underscore the importance to have enough evidence when conducting reports, rather than make groundless assumptions and accusations."

The statement said that China and Kenya are good friends, good partners, and good brothers and since the establishment of diplomatic relations 60 years ago, especially since the founding of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, the partnership of equals between China and Kenya has been developing robustly, with deepening political mutual trust and fruitful practical cooperation, bringing tangible benefits to both sides.