CBC takes centre stage in the Kisumu music gala offerings

The Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) dominated yesterday’s performances during the Kenya National Music Festival taking place in Kisumu County.

According to Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Chief Executive Charles Ong’ondo, the institute has sponsored 12 music classes this year.

The winning teams’ trainers were presented with Sh5,000 gift vouchers while learners got T-shirts.

St Claire Nursery School, Mulwanda ECDE, Mkokoni ECDE, Kakamega Primary School, Reading Land Academy, Limuru Town Primary School, Bunyore Girls and Thogoto Teachers Training College were among the winners, whom Prof Ong’ondo congratulated for their stellar performance.

This year, KICD sought to foster citizenship, which is a core competency in CBC, to ensure the country has local and global citizens who are empowered, engaged and ethical Prof Ongo’ndo said.

The composers of the sponsored music categories are expected to bring out the importance of developing citizenship, through aspects such as human rights, good governance, social justice, diversity, sustainable development, peace and conflict resolution, he said.

Theatre and film

The festival comes at a time when the first cohort of CBC is just about to move to Junior Secondary School where they will have a performing arts learning area that includes music, dance, theatre and film he said.

Over 70,000 participants, drawn from education institutions across the country, are attending the event.

Earlier, Moi University made a grand entry with captivating music and dance performances at Kisumu Girls High School. The university’s choir was top in its own choice sacred category.

Other classes that scored highly include, Zilizopendwa and their own original composition.

Covid-19 pandemic

Moi’s Dr Isaac Shitubi said the comeback of the music festival has rejuvenated Kenyan musicians after the dark period resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teachers' training colleges began presentations yesterday. Egoji TTC won in the Teachers Service Commission English Choral Verse category, which Kenya Revenue Authority sponsored.

Secondary schools that thrilled the audience yesterday included Mama Ngina Girls High, Mombasa, with a taarab song Picha, followed by Naburereya High.