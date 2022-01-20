Capital FM’s DJ Lithium dies by suicide

Alex Nderi, a Capital FM Disk Jockey, famously known as DJ Lithium who allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday evening.

Photo credit: Capital FM

By  Nation Reporter

The entertainment fraternity is mourning Alex Nderi, a Capital FM disk jockey, famously known as DJ Lithium, who allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday evening.

