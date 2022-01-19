State counsel dies by suicide after fun night

Kevin Gesire, 34, was found dead in his apartment, he had been involved in a road accident where his car, a BMW 116, rammed into guard rails on his way home after a night out with his friends.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

A State counsel attached to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Kitui County who took his own life yesterday spent the last hours of his life partying with friends.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.