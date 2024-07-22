Candidates for Deputy Inspector-General posts face interviews

Candidates interested in being the next Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Administration Police Service (APS), and Kenya Police Service (KPS) are scheduled to face interview panels on Monday, July 22.

The two posts have attracted four candidates in each category.

The positions fell vacant following the redeployment of Noordin Gabow to the public service, and the appointment of Douglas Kanja as the acting Inspector-General of Police.

Before President William Ruto made the changes, Mr Gabow was the DIG APS, while Mr Kanja was the DIG KPS.

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) on Friday said that the candidates should appear for interviews on July 22, 2024.

“The interviews will be conducted at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete Campus, Nairobi,” NPSC said.

Those shortlisted to replace Mr Gabow are the Commandant, National Police Campus Embakasi, Gilbert Masengeli, Ms Margaret Karanja of the police band, and former Police Spokesperson Masood Mwinyi.

Mr Masengeli, who hails from Bungoma County, was the head of the Border Police Unit before he assumed his current role.

In the KPS, Acting Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kenya Police, Eliud Lagat, was shortlisted for the same position.

Others are Coast Regional Police Commander, George Sedah, immediate former Rift Valley Regional Police Commander, Tom Odero, and former Nyanza Regional Police Commander, Vincent Makokha.

Koome resigned

Sources told the Nation that the selection panel will consider, among others, the integrity, competence, and track record of the candidates.

The developments come just a week after immediate former Inspector-General of Police, Japheth Koome, resigned.

On the day Mr Koome resigned, he held a meeting with President William Ruto.

He had been appointed the IG in October 2022 and his resignation made him the third police boss to leave office before the end of their terms.

The Head of State held a meeting with the leadership of the NPSC where they discussed who would take over from him.